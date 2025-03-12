University of Washington announces hiring freeze

The Brief The University of Washington is implementing cost-cutting measures, including a hiring freeze and reduced travel, in response to federal and state budget cuts that could impact research, patient care, and operations. The Department of Education is laying off more than 1,300 employees but says key programs like student loans and Pell Grants will not be affected, though Washington state could lose billions in education funding.



With federal and state budget cuts continuing, the University of Washington is looking to reduce costs.

The Department of Education is cutting its workforce nearly in half. On Tuesday, more than 1,300 employees were notified of layoffs.

In a statement, the department said the cuts would not impact its ability to fulfill obligations, including student loan programs, Pell Grants, and funding for students with special needs.

Local perspective:

In Washington state, the effects could be significant. According to the Department of Education, the state was allocated nearly $1 billion in funding for elementary and secondary education programs this year, along with an additional $500 million for post-secondary education. Combined with other programs, Washington was set to receive more than $2 billion in federal education funding.

The mass layoffs could impact staffing levels, program availability, school lunches, and more.

With uncertainty surrounding both state and federal funding, the University of Washington is taking steps to cut costs. The university announced a hiring freeze for all nonessential staff and faculty.

University officials say the decision is driven by national trends and rapid policy changes that increase the risk of funding cuts. At the state level, lawmakers are also facing a budget shortfall.

Last week, the university’s provost announced immediate cost-cutting measures, including limiting faculty hires, canceling nonessential travel and training, and other cost-saving strategies.

What they're saying:

In a blog post, the provost stated that budget cuts will be necessary. The potential loss of funding at both the federal and state levels could affect research, patient care, teaching, and the university’s basic operations.

The university said it is advocating for itself by highlighting its contributions to economic growth and public health. Earlier this year, UW launched a program called "Together We Thrive" to improve long-term financial stability.

The provost said these measures are necessary to maintain UW’s strong standing in education, medicine, research, and philanthropy.

The announcement comes as other public and private universities are implementing similar responses to potential government funding reductions.

