Victim of shooting outside U-District mini mart says he was ambushed

The victim of a shooting at a University District mini-mart is speaking out about the ambush-style attack that left him seriously injured.

FOX 13 first reported the shooting on February 26, Tyler Kirwan says he's concerned that the shooter is still on the loose.

Tyler Kirwan had just walked out the door for a smoke break when the shooter made a beeline for him, pulling out a gun and shooting him from a few feet away before heading in that direction down the sidewalk and circling back again.

"Just a regular day at the store," said Kirwan.

Kirwan has had to learn to live with some painful injuries after he was shot in the stomach near the University of Washington campus.

"I got shot in the belly right there in the sternum and then, they dug it out of my hip right there," said Kirwan.

He went outside sometime after 10 p.m., with no idea danger was just around the corner.

"I went out on break to smoke a cigarette and just pop," said Kirwan.

He believes the shooter had been lying in wait.

"I didn’t make it out the door. I got caught right at the door," said Kirwan.

Even with the stomach wound, Tyler said he had a surge of adrenaline.

"I thought it was fake at first, honestly. I’m really susceptible. Because I didn’t feel it. I can tell I have a high tolerance for pain. I didn’t feel anything," said Kirwan.

The shooter even circled back around towards the store, and Kirwan says he tried to give chase.

"I was fine. I was able to go after him really quick until he took off on his bike," said Kirwan. "Go next door. Grab the neighbor. Lock down the store."

Since the shooting, he's had to move out of his rental unit. A victim's advocacy group helped get him a hotel for at least a week.

"I’m dressing my own wounds and dressing them myself, stuff like that," said Kirwan.

He says his dog also appeared to be poisoned the same week and died. Right now it's unclear if it's related.

With the suspect still on the loose, Kirwan says he's concerned about a repeat attempt.

"I feel like a sitting duck, I can tell you that much," said Kirwan.

FOX 13 reached out to Seattle Police for comment. They say it's an active investigation.

The Source: Information in this story is from Seattle Police and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

