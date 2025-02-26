1 person shot in stomach near University of Washington campus

The Brief Seattle police say one person was shot in the abdomen near the University of Washington campus Wednesday night. The suspect fled eastbound, possibly on a red motorcycle, according to a UW Alert. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.



Seattle police responded to a shooting that left one person injured near the University of Washington campus Wednesday night.

What we know:

A UW Alert was sent out at 10:24 p.m. regarding the shooting, which happened at Northeast 47th Street and University Way Northeast.

Seattle police said one person was shot in the abdomen. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition

According to police, the victim was outside when the suspect, an acquaintance of his, walked up to him and shot him "apparently unprovoked."

The suspect reportedly fled on a motorcycle. No arrests have been made at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the UW Alert Blog.

