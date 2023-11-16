Virginia woman wins lottery twice in one week: 'I'm in shock'

A Gloucester resident has taken home a lottery prize not once, but twice in a single week.

Jennifer Minton won $50,000 in the Virginia Lottery's online game, Safari Quest, according to the Virginia Lottery's recent press release.

One week later, Minton was playing the same game on her phone while sitting around a campfire when she hit a jackpot of $912,936, the release continued.

It took the Virginia winner a moment to realize she had actually won the grand prize.

"Instead, when she saw the jackpot suddenly reset, she recalled thinking, ‘Dang, somebody just hit. They are so lucky!’" the media release stated.

After taking another look at her phone screen, Minton realized she was the lucky winner.

"I’m in shock! I’m in disbelief!" Minton told the Virginia Lottery.

The odds of winning the Virginia Lottery's Safari Quest is 1 in 3.84, according to the lottery board.

All of the Virginia Lottery profits go toward K-12 Education in the state of Virginia, the lottery said.

Gloucester County, the city where Minton lives, received more than $2.7 million in Virginia Lottery funds for K-12 education this last fiscal year.

This is just a fraction of the $867 million that went to K-12 education in Virginia last fiscal year, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The 2022 lottery profits for K-12 education made up 10% of Virginia's total K-12 annual school budget.

Jennifer Minton won big with the Virginia Lottery not once but twice after playing a game on the lotterys app. (Credit: Virginia Lottery)

The Virginia Lottery has raised over $9 billion for K-12 public schools throughout the state since its founding in 1999, the lottery's website stated.

"Operating entirely on revenue from game sales, the Virginia Lottery generates approximately $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools."

