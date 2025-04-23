WA ranked most at-risk for car break-ins in U.S. in April

The Brief A new study revealed Washington is the most at-risk state in the country for car break-ins during the month of April. The average number of car break-ins in Washington is 133% higher than the national average. New York is the least at-risk state, with 4.62 car break-ins for every 100,000 people.



A new report ranked Washington as the most at-risk state in the country for car break-ins in April.

The report, conducted by Tinting-Laws.com, analyzed FBI crime data from April 2021, 2022 and 2023. The findings showed that for every 100,000 people in Washington, there were 47.10 thefts — a 133% increase compared to the national average of 20.22.

By the numbers:

During the study period, Washington logged an average of 3,748.67 vehicle break-ins.

Here are the most at-risk states for car break-ins in the U.S. in April

Washington: 47.10 car break-ins per 100,000 people. Colorado: 44.72 car break-ins per 100,000 people. Oregon: 44.20 car break-ins per 100,000 people. Hawaii: 42.92 car break-ins per 100,000 people. Texas: 37.45 car break-ins per 100,000 people. New Mexico: 36.18 car break-ins per 100,000 people. South Carolina: 33.25 car break-ins per 100,000 people. Tennessee: 32.85 car break-ins per 100,000 people. Utah: 31.91 car break-ins per 100,000 people. Oklahoma: 30.64 car break-ins per 100,000 people.

Here are the least at-risk states for car break-ins in the U.S. in April

New York: 4.62 car break-ins per 100,000 people. Alaska: 4.95 car break-ins per 100,000 people. West Virginia: 5.27 car break-ins per 100,000 people. Pennsylvania: 6.77 car break-ins per 100,000 people. Illinois: 7.17 car break-ins per 100,000 people. New Jersey: 7.83 car break-ins per 100,000 people. Florida: 8.64 car break-ins per 100,000 people. Idaho: 9.11 car break-ins per 100,000 people. Maine: 9.16 car break-ins per 100,000 people. New Hampshire: 9.56 car break-ins per 100,000 people.

The Source: Information for this story comes from FBI Crime Data Explorer statistics used in a study conducted by Tinting-Laws.com.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Boeing 737 reportedly rejected overseas, FOX 13 finds matching jet in Seattle

China retaliates against Trump's tariffs

Docs: Man accused of killing WA grandmother ‘meticulously planned’ murder

Gov. Bob Ferguson signs bill restricting armed forces from entering WA

Fast Ferry cuts loom as Washington faces budget crisis

Boy shot, killed in Tacoma, WA on Easter Sunday night

Seattle high school student shot, killed in Yakima on Easter Sunday

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.