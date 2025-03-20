The Brief Washington State Attorney General's Office staff walked out on Thursday in protest against proposed financial cuts and furloughs by Governor Bob Ferguson. The walkout, held in partnership by two local unions, took place at offices in Seattle, Olympia, Tacoma and Spokane.



Staff from the Washington State Attorney General's Office participated in a walkout on Thursday, bringing attention to the impacts of proposed financial cuts and furloughs.

What we know:

The walkout was held in partnership with two unions, including the Washington State Attorney General’s Office Professional Staff Local 795 and the Washington Assistant Attorneys General Union Local 5279.

Those in attendance held signs and chanted against Governor Bob Ferguson's recommended budget cuts of about $4 billion.

The cuts, in an attempt to reduce the state’s multi-billion-dollar deficit, include:

Making most state employees take a furlough day every month over the next two years

Reductions to government travel, property expenses and non-vital operations

Reviewing and scaling back new spending and program expansions

Related article

The walkouts took place outside every attorney general's office in Washington state, including in Seattle, Olympia, Tacoma and Spokane.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Top aide for WA Gov. Ferguson resigns over workplace complaints, report

Seattle police arrest man accused of more than 20 bank robberies

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.