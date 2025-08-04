Detectives searching for convicted rapist mistakenly released on bail

The Brief Noel Stepney, with a criminal history dating back to 1991, was convicted of second-degree rape in King County after assaulting a woman in her apartment; he was mistakenly released on $75,000 bail. A bench warrant was issued for Stepney's arrest after prosecutors realized he was not remanded into custody; he faces a minimum 159-month sentence, pending a court decision. Authorities urge anyone who spots Stepney to call 911, with Crime Stoppers offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.



King County detectives need help tracking down a convicted rapist who was mistakenly released from jail in July.

49-year-old Noel Stepney has multiple convictions dating back to 1991, but his most recent crime is by far the worst.

He was convicted of second-degree rape in King County. A woman saw him in the laundry room of her building and thought he was a fellow tenant.

She asked him to help her lift a heavy television into her apartment.

Once he got inside, he put his hand over her mouth and raped her. He threatened to hurt her and kill her dog if she told anyone.

She contacted Seattle PD. The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab identified him from the DNA he left behind.

After he was convicted by a jury, Stepney was mistakenly released from jail on $75,000 bail.

As soon as prosecutors realized he had not been remanded into custody, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on July 28th.

"In this case, after King County prosecutors secured a conviction, he was not remanded into custody. Defense counsel did not raise the requirement, nor did the case prosecutor present an order.

"As such, the defendant’s pre-trial bail previously set by the Courts remained in place. He posted bond on that $75,000 amount, and as soon as prosecutors were notified, they made a motion for a bench warrant, which was signed, and police are tracking him down.

"Now that King County prosecutors have secured a conviction, he is facing a minimum 159-month sentence – potentially longer. That will be decided by the Court at a to-be-determined sentencing date."

If you spot him, call 911. If you know where he is and wish to remain anonymous, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

