WA farmer says ICE raids leaves critical gap during planting season

The Brief ICE raids in Whatcom County are causing critical labor shortages during the spring planting season, leaving farms struggling to replace specialized workers. The detention of a key employee has forced remaining staff to work "triple time" while the farmer faces uncertainty over legal appeals and potential deportations. The farmer emphasized the personal toll, noting that one detained worker has been prevented from seeing his wife or his newborn child.



A Whatcom County farmer says immigration enforcement actions are hitting at the worst possible moment just as Washington’s planting season gets underway and leaving farms scrambling to fill critical labor gaps.

Freshly tilled soil marks the start of planting in the fields near Ferndale, but this year the work is overshadowed by uncertainty. The farmer, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation against his workers, said labor shortages tied to recent ICE raids are already disrupting operations.

"I think this is the worst time of the whole year to have a labor problem," he said.

ICE raids hamper WA agriculture

What they're saying:

The farmer said he initially did not expect his employees to be affected, describing them as dependable and law-abiding. That changed when he received a call that one of his workers had been detained.

According to the farmer, the detained worker has specialized experience in growing and shipping crops skills that are difficult to replace quickly during a critical agricultural window. He says the worker is currently being held at a processing center in Tacoma, leaving a significant gap in the operation.

The farmer shared the loss is forcing remaining workers to take on additional responsibilities while the farm searches for replacements.

"Everyone is working triple time to help with any new people we bring on. If we can find some people, right?" he said.

The farmer said the situation has left him feeling uncertain and without clear answers.

"You feel a little powerless because while I support the law, part of the problem is you can’t figure out what’s going on," he said.

Why you should care:

Beyond the operational challenges, he described the personal toll on the detained worker and his family. The man’s wife gave birth after agents apprehended him, and the worker has not been able to see his newborn child or her since.

"They decided that they were going to wait till the baby was born before they picked out a name," he said. "Doesn’t matter who you are, that’s rough."

The farmer said he is now in contact with attorneys but is uncertain whether they will be able to secure a stay of deportation for the worker.

"These are not just my employees, these are my friends," he said. "These are the core of what makes America great."

FOX 13 contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for comment.

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