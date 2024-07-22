Fall reservations for WA ferry routes open Tuesday

Vehicle reservations for the Washington State Ferries (WSF) fall 2024 schedule opens on Tuesday, a way for travelers to save a spot on several routes.

Fall reservations officially open at 10 a.m. on July 23. They can be made for the Port Townsend/Coupeville and Anacortes/San Juan Islands ferry routes running between September 22 to December 28.

Vehicle reservations are not required, but strongly reccommended by WSF. The agency says limited stand-by space is available on all sailings.

Reservations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis after they open. Early visitors can enter a virtual holding area called the pre-queue, which will be activated at 9:30 a.m.

The pre-queue has a countdown timer, and everyone will be randomly assigned a position in the waiting room once reservations open, giving all early visitors a fair chance. Those waiting for reservations can also opt to receive an email notification with a link to their spot in line, allowing people to leave the site and return when it's their turn.

WSF says reservations can be changed or canceled before 5 p.m. on the day before travel to avoid a no-show fee.

Reservations can only be made for vehicles. Walk-on passengers and bicyclists can buy tickets online or pay upon arrival.

WSF also reminds travelers that reservations are one-way, and should be booked for both outbound and return trips.

Vehicle space is released on a set schedule for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands routes. During normal operations, WSF says 75% of the space on each vessel is available to reserve, with the remaining 25% of deck space being held for emergency and stand-by vehicles.

According to WSF, 25% of standard vehicle space is released two months before the season start date (Tuesday), another 25% is released two weeks before each sailing date, and the final 25% of space is released two days before the sailing date. All 75% of tall, non-standard vehicle space is released two months before the season start date.

The Port Townsend/Coupeville route will have 80% of vehicle spaces released two months before the season start date.

Reservation holders should arrive at the terminal in advance of their sailing times, with Anacortes/San Juan Islands travelers asked to arrive 45-60 minutes early, and Port Townsend/Coupeville travelers asked to arrive 30-45 minutes early.

Vehicle reservations on the Port Townsend/Coupeville and Anacortes/San Juan Island routes are currently available to reserve through September 21. Learn more on the WSF website.

