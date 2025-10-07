WA fruit orchard company to layoff more than 1,500 workers

The Brief Stemilt Ag Services LLC is laying off 1,561 workers, impacting its fruit packaging and shipment operations. The Wenatchee-based company is known for its high-elevation orchards producing apples, pears, and cherries. The reason for the layoffs is not specified, with separations starting November 21.



A company specializing in the packaging and shipment of apples, pears and cherries harvested from Washington orchards is laying off more than 1,500 workers.

What we know:

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) on Tuesday, 1,561 workers with Stemilt Ag Services LLC are being laid off.

Stemilt, a Wenatchee-based company, is known for its "World Famous Fruit" grown in high-elevation orchards in Washington. They primarily harvest and distribute apples, pears, cherries and stone fruits.

The WARN announcement did not specify the reason behind the mass layoffs. It follows another large layoff of over 1,300 workers from an agricultural company in Chelan, AgriMACS, Inc.

The company will begin separations beginning Nov. 21, 2025, according to the notification.

The Washington State Employment Security Department has a list of the latest WARN notifications on their website.

