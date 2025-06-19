WA cherry harvest under threat as immigration fears keep workers away

The Brief Washington's cherry season faces labor shortages as fears of immigration enforcement deter workers, risking millions of dollars' worth of unpicked fruit. Growers worry the labor shortage will affect other crops like apples and grapes, with many workers avoiding fields due to fear of ICE raids, despite no confirmed raids in Washington. The situation impacts the nation's top producer of sweet cherries, with growers investing in protective measures and calling for immigration reform to address long-term economic impacts.



Washington’s cherry season is in full swing — the trees are heavy with ripe fruit, ready for picking. But this year, many orchards are missing something just as essential: the workers.

Growers across Central Washington say fears of immigration enforcement, including potential ICE raids, are keeping workers away from the fields — threatening to leave millions of dollars' worth of cherries unpicked and rotting on the trees.

"Time is money," said Francisco, an agricultural worker, as he started his day around 5 a.m. in a cherry orchard near the Tri-Cities.

On a good day, Francisco — a father of two — can fill up to 75 buckets. But the harvest depends on both the fruit and the people available to pick it.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

Sergio Mejia, a supervisor with Baker Produce, says the industry is already feeling the pressure.

"We're a little behind in workers. People are scared about the current immigration situation," Mejia said, while stacking a bin of freshly picked cherries. "Workers who typically come from California aren’t here."

According to the Washington-based Worker and Farmer Labor Association (WAFLA), roughly 50% of the domestic agricultural workforce is undocumented. That leaves farms vulnerable when immigration crackdowns intensify.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Growers fear labor shortages will roll over into apples, grapes, hops, and other crops, costing them thousands this year.

California’s cherry crop is smaller this season, making it unlikely that out-of-state harvesters are busy elsewhere. Instead, Mejia believes it’s fear — not lack of opportunity — keeping workers away.

"If people don’t show up, the fruit stays. It overripens and can’t be picked," Mejia said. "Many growers are calling, calling, asking for people."

But the calls are going unanswered.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Fears of ICE raids in Washington

Big picture view:

"Many families don’t want to leave their homes. Their fear is, ‘What happens to my family if I get caught?’" Mejia added.

While there have been no confirmed raids in Washington orchards, WAFLA acknowledges the fear is real — especially amid ongoing threats from the Trump administration, which has signaled it will continue conducting raids at farms, hotels, and restaurants.

"The fear is that people get more scared. That there will be more rumors, and people just won’t come out anymore," Mejia said. "Many are already leaving for the other side [of the border]. The fear is we’ll end up with no one left."

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Why you should care:

Washington state is the nation’s top producer of sweet cherries. What happens here affects prices and supply across the country.

"We feed the world," said Enrique Gastelum, CEO of WAFLA. "These are all perishable crops — cherries, hops, vineyards. Mother Nature is not going to say, ‘Oh, pause. We can wait to pick you tomorrow.’"

To protect their fruit while they wait for labor, some growers are investing in special tarps to shield crops from the elements — buying them a few extra days of time.

But the stress on the farming community is mounting. On top of the labor crisis, WAFLA says growers are also facing a fifth consecutive year of net cash losses.

In the meantime, Mejia has taken it upon himself to monitor for any ICE activity in the region — often checking areas before allowing workers to pass through.

He’s hopeful lawmakers will consider the long-term economic impact of the agricultural labor force — and even revisit immigration reform.

"Keep fighting for the American Dream," he said. "It’s not a quick one, but step by step it’s coming true."

WAFLA says there are no reports of immigration raids currently happening in cherry orchards in Washington state.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Alejandra Guzman.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

2 dead after car submerges at WA's Edmonds Ferry Dock following pursuit

Travis Decker update: Search teams close in on WA triple murder suspect

Travis Decker manhunt echoes 2020 hunt in same WA wilderness

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

Tacoma dad defends man at center of Amber Alert case involving 2-year-old

Seattle-based Amazon announces 'workforce reduction' due to AI

Immigrants suddenly summoned by ICE via text during Seattle-area protests

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.