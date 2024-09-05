WA Latino mountaineers seek to lower barriers for others

Emotions ran high as seven Latino mountaineers reached the summit of Mt. Rainier in early July. Eight attempted to summit but one was forced to turn around before reaching base came at Camp Muir after feeling sick.

"It’s dangerous. You never know when a crevasse may open." said Marcos Bueno from Montañistas de Washington. He was the guide for the group, and he notes that the summit is never guaranteed.

At roughly 14,400 ft of altitude, Fabian Matia Mora, the only person in the group who had previously trekked the route to the summit, burst into song. It was a corrido written as an anthem for this group.

"Like an eagle flying these beautiful mountains, the sun looks charming in this crisp morning!" Mora sang in Spanish, his voice breaking.

Montañistas de Washington, or Washington Mountaineers as they style it in English, had prepared for months for the big push.

At the summit, they took a moment to sign the summit register and acknowledge that the opportunity to do so has been out of reach for many.

"This is in the name of the many Hispanic people who haven’t been able to come here," said Bueno, while placing a sticker with their logo on the page of the summit register.

Bueno said that, before summitting volcanoes, he used to visit the Paradise area of Mt. Rainier with his family, and it wasn’t quite clear why people would attempt to do something like this.

"We used to watch people with their gear. The same gear we use now. Backpack, ice axe, poles. Well-dressed. We wondered, where are they going?" Bueno explained.

Today, Bueno and his wife, Alicia Tapia, are two of the most active Montañistas. They acknowledge that this is not a hobby in which Latinos are widely represented in Washington.

Tapia points out that the entry fee for these activities is high. Entering Mount Rainier National Park costs $30, but the cost for the gear necessary to reach the crater is in the thousands.

"To get started, you need to have a good pair of boots," said Tapia. "They are important so you can have a good experience."

Bueno explains that the language barrier can also keep some immigrants away from nature.

He recounts an incident this summer in Mount Shasta where a man lost his life. The Washington Mountaineers were attempting to summit when they encountered a man who had collapsed. They called for help, but the owner of the satellite communicator didn’t speak English. Bueno recounts the owner had to hand the communicator to someone who was more proficient in English.

Tapia said that they started this nonprofit to help others overcome some of these barriers.

"We are seeking individuals and businesses to sponsor us," she said.

While some companies charge thousands to prepare and guide adventurers to many prominent summits in Washington, Montañistas de Washington offers to do it for free.

The preparation includes classes on how to self-rescue if you fall into a crevasse, and other basic mountaineering skills.

"Everyone is welcome. Hispanic or American. Anyone who would like to join is welcome here," said Mora.

You can connect with Montañistas de Washington on Facebook and Instagram.

