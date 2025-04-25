What to expect as 2025 WA legislative session nears end

The Brief The Washington legislative session ends on April 27. After more than 100 days, lawmakers are honing in on budget proposals. The Senate Ways and Means Committee convenes on Friday with delivery of the budget expected on Saturday.



Washington lawmakers are heading into the weekend trying to put the final touches on the state's budget for the next two years. April 25 marks the 103rd day of the 2025 session.

Big picture view:

An estimated budget deficit of up to $16 billion, over the next four years, has remained a leading topic of this year's legislative session. Democrats and Republicans alike have proposed means of shoring up the downfall, such as proposing new taxes or using the state's rainy day funds.

Both proposals met criticism from the opposing party, and even Governor Bob Ferguson, who came out against a wealth tax proposal from the Democrats.

What's next:

Both senate and house members take to the floor on Apr. 25 to debate pending legislation for various topics ranging from higher education costs to liquor licensing. A bill aiming to crack down on reckless speeding passed with overwhelming bipartisan support this week.

On Friday, the Ways and Means Committee meets in Olympia to discuss 22 bills. Delivery of the state's budget is expected on Saturday. From there, votes will come in throughout the weekend to try and pass the legislation.

What is the Washington Senate Ways and Means Committee?

This legislative committee considers issues relating to:

Operating budget

Capital budget

Authorization of state debt

Tax policy

Pension policy

Bills with large state fiscal impacts

Some hot-button measures are on the slate for Friday, like K-12 education policy and funding (HB 2050, SHB 2049) and taxes on businesses, such as creating a business and occupation tax reduction.

What happens after the Washington state budget is passed?

Once the legislature passes the budget, it will then move to the governor's desk for signature.

Each budget remains in effect through June 30 of every odd-numbered year. So, the final deal made this weekend will begin impacting state funding on July 1, 2025, and last through June 30, 2027.

