WA police academy pays deputy $500K over sexual harassment lawsuit

Washington's police training academy reached a $500,000 settlement with a female deputy who alleges she was repeatedly sexually harassed and humiliated at the police training academy.

Snohomish County Sheriff's Deputy Ricksecker asserts that, while she was enrolled at Washington's law enforcement training academy, she was subjected to "sexism and sexual harassment," and claims the academy's culture perpetuated and tolerated it.

Specifically, she alleges this harassment came from training officer Richard Klein.

Ricksecker is the third woman to be represented by the firm Stritmatter Kessler Koehler Moore against the state's police academy.

Sexual harassment at Washington police academy

The backstory:

Dep. Ricksecker says Ofc. Klein referred to her as "Ricksucker," and brought her in front of the class to demonstrate how to search "hoes and hookers." During the mock search, she says he used a police baton to roam over her body and jiggle her breasts and buttocks.

What they're saying:

"The culture in the Academy was bigoted and toxic," said Dep. Ricksetter. "The trainees were expected to shut our mouths and move through it. We all deserve much better from the institution that is responsible for setting professional standards in the training of new recruits."

"Female recruits came to the Academy full of idealism. They wanted to protect and serve their communities and looked forward to receiving the best professional training possible," wrote Ricksetter's attorneys, Karen Koehler and Debbie Silverman. "Instead, they were belittled, humiliated, and assaulted. Women entering law enforcement shouldn’t have to survive sexual harassment just to wear the badge."

The $500,000 payment settles the lawsuit against Washington's police training academy, the Federal Way Police Department and Ofc. Richard Klein.

During the course of the civil lawsuit, Washington state filed to decertify Ofc. Klein.

