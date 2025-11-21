WA resident dies from bird flu

The Brief A Grays Harbor County resident died from H5N5 bird flu, the first human infection of the variant. Health officials confirm no other cases linked to the deceased and is continuing monitoring those in close contact. Risk to the general public is low, with no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus.



A person in Washington has died from the bird flu, health officials confirmed Friday.

What we know:

A Grays Harbor County resident was infected with H5N5 avian influenza in early November, the first recorded human infection of the variant in the world.

The patient was receiving treatment in King County, and has now died. The Department of Health says they were an older adult with underlying health conditions.

According to the CDC, this is the second person in the U.S. to die from the bird flu since 2024.

Grays Harbor County health officials say no other people involved in the case have tested positive for bird flu. They will continue to monitor anyone who came in close contact with the person who died.

The risk to the general public is low, as health officials say there is no evidence that the virus can be passed between people.

More information about the bird flu can be found on the Washington State Department of Health website.

