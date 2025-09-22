WA suspect arrested, 50K fentanyl pills seized

The Brief A suspect from Pacific, Washington was arrested for possessing over 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills after a months-long investigation. The operation showcased excellent collaboration between local and federal law enforcement agencies, including Federal Way Police, Centralia Police, DEA, and ATF. The teamwork was crucial in removing a dangerous supply of suspected fentanyl from the community.



Police and federal agents arrested a suspect and seized tens of thousands of fentanyl pills after a months-long investigation.

The Federal Way Police Department, Centralia Police, the DEA and ATF investigated a drug trafficking suspect from Pacific, Washington, for several months.

(Federal Way PD)

According to authorities, officers and federal agents tracked down and arrested the suspect, who was carrying more than 50,000 pills suspected to be fentanyl.

Authorities have not announced what charges the suspect faces, or if he will be tried in federal court.

