Washingtonians react to death of former Governor Dan Evans at 98

Governor Dan Evans has died at the age of 98. Community members are remembering his long career in Washington and national politics.

University of Washington statement

The University of Washington released a statement Saturday afternoon, noting accomplishments of the state's youngest-elected governor following his death on Friday, September 20:

"Daniel J. Evans, former Washington state governor, legislator, college president, U.S. senator and our school’s namesake, will forever remain one of Washington state’s most distinguished leaders," said Jodi Sandfort, dean of the Evans School. "He taught us that deep listening and coalition building to balance legitimate, but conflicting, political views was central to the political process."

Current candidates for Washington governor respond

Former Congressman Dave Reichert (R)

Dan Evans served Washington as governor for three terms, from 1965-1977. Fellow republican, and current candidate for governor, Dave Reichert posted to X (formerly Twitter) upon hearing the news.

"I am saddened by the news that Governor Dan Evans has passed. Dan was a guiding light for those of us in service who sought to work with others, regardless of ideology or party, to get things done for Washingtonians.

Keeping Washington clean, green, and pristine was a passion for Governor Evans and I was honored to work with him during my time in Congress to preserve our natural beauty for future generations. He was a titan of Washington politics and will be greatly missed. My prayers are with his family as they mourn this tremendous loss," said Dave Reichert.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson (D)

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Washington legend: former Governor Dan Evans. Evans was more than a Senator, Governor, and civic leader; he was a Washingtonian, always putting the people, places, and institutions of his state ahead of political party and personal ambition. His legacy is seen today in the forests and mountains he helped protect, in the communities and economies he helped prosper, and in his beloved University of Washington, which he helped transform into a global higher education leader."The term ‘Dan Evans Republican’ became shorthand for his style of leadership– moderate, pragmatic, and always putting the interests of Washington first. I grew up with parents who were truly in this mold, hosting fundraisers for Evans early in his career and true believers in his approach. I learned from them– and from him– many of the values I have sought to bring to my own public service."We mourn his loss as a state, but know that in his decades of dedication and service to the people of our state, he leaves a durable foundation. We are grateful not only for Dan Evans’ leadership, but the way he led. Our thoughts are with his family as we reflect upon and celebrate his innumerable accomplishments for the people of Washington state."

Government institutions and offices

Office of King County Executive Press Secretary Amy Enbysk released the following statement to media partners on the afternoon of September 21.

"Governor and Senator Dan Evans stands among a circle of the greatest Washingtonians of all time. He was a thoroughly dedicated public servant - a three-term Republican Governor who fought for a progressive tax system, supported women’s bodily autonomy, worked to welcome refugees fleeing war and oppression, and was a true champion of the environment. Permanent, living tributes include the Daniel J. Evans Wilderness in the Olympic Mountains and the Evans School of Public Policy and Governance at the University of Washington. Dan Evans’ legacy of service will endure."

Wider Washington community members

Others remembered Gov. Evans for his service in the military and United States senate, as an Eagle Scout, and former staff member of Camp Parsons.

"Governor Dan Evans, Eagle Scout and long term Camp Parsons staff member died today. He was a great man and a friend to Scouting and Camp Parsons. He will be missed," said Mike McNellis.



This is a developing story and will be updated as communities across the state learn of the passing of Gov. Evans.

