How to watch the Trump, Putin meeting in Alaska

What time is the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska?

Timeline:

According to Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy adviser, the summit is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Alaska Daylight Time. The time difference means the meeting is beginning at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The leaders will have a one-on-one discussion, followed by a meeting with their respective delegations. Afterward, the two are expected to hold a joint news conference.

Where is the Trump-Putin meeting taking place?

The summit is taking place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson outside Anchorage, a symbolic location given Alaska’s history with both nations. It is Putin’s first visit to the U.S. since 2015.

What is the agenda for the summit?

The primary focus of the meeting is to discuss a potential path to peace in Ukraine, which Russia invaded more than three and a half years ago.

"There will be very severe consequences" if Putin does not agree to a ceasefire after the summit, Trump said.

Kyiv has agreed to a ceasefire, but Moscow has presented conditions that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected as nonstarters. Those conditions include Ukraine withdrawing its troops from four regions Russia illegally annexed, halting mobilization efforts, and freezing Western arms deliveries.

For a broader peace, Putin has also demanded that Kyiv cede the annexed regions and Crimea, renounce its bid to join NATO, and limit the size of its armed forces. Zelenskyy has insisted any peace deals include robust security guarantees to protect Ukraine from future Russian aggression.

Both sides confirmed the meeting would be only between Trump and Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not invited to the summit, despite initial suggestions he might attend. The Kremlin has long opposed meeting with Zelenskyy until a peace deal is ready to be signed.

Zelenskyy, who has held virtual meetings with Trump and European leaders this week, said that Putin "is bluffing" about his military might and that any decisions made without Ukraine’s involvement are "against peace."

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Trump was "very clear" in a virtual meeting with European leaders and Zelenskyy that the U.S. wants to achieve a ceasefire, and that "territorial issues relating to Ukraine … will only be negotiated by the Ukrainian president."

