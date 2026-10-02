How to watch the UW Huskies at USC Trojans

The Brief The No. 23 Washington Huskies travel to take on the USC Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.



The Washington Huskies (3-1) hit the road for the first time this season to face the No. 18 USC Trojans (4-1) in Los Angeles.

Saturday's game marks the 89th all-time meeting between Washington and USC, and their first showdown since 2024.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Dezmen Roebuck #2 of the Washington Huskies reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Husky Stadium on September 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Expand

Keep reading for details on the Washington Huskies vs. USC Trojans game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Washington vs. USC game?

The Washington vs. USC game is on Saturday, Oct. 3. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the Washington vs. USC game?

The Huskies travel to take on the Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

What TV channel is the Washington vs. USC game?

The Washington vs. USC game will air on NBC with Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge and Kathryn Tappen on the call.

The game is also available on Peacock.

What radio station is the Washington vs. USC game?

All UW football games air on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield, featuring Elise Woodward, former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland, and Dave Mahler on the call. Radio coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM.

The broadcast is available on the Huskies Gameday mobile app and the Varsity app. On SiriusXM, coverage is available on channel 84 (Huskies), channel 82 (Trojans), and channel 964 (National).

More on the Huskies

Washington enters the game following a four-game month of home contests. The Huskies opened their Big Ten schedule against Minnesota after non-conference wins over Weber State, Washington State, and Eastern Washington.

USC leads the all-time series against the Huskies, 52-32-4. The Huskies beat the Trojans 26-21 in their last matchup on November 2, 2024.

What's next:

Following Saturday's road game against USC, the Huskies face the No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes in a Friday night home game on Oct. 9.

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