Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
7
Beach Hazard Statement
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Olympics, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Southwest Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County

Watch: ‘Watermelon aurora’ shimmers over Alaska

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Air and Space
FOX TV Stations

'Watermelon aurora' shines over snowy Alaska

A vibrant "watermelon aurora" illuminated the sky over Fairbanks, Alaska on Nov. 26. (Credit: Vincent Ledvina via Storyful)

Video captured a vibrant "watermelon aurora" shimmering across the night sky above Alaska. 

The colorful aurora danced above the snow-covered treetops in Fairbanks and Vincent Ledvina, a photographer, managed to capture the spectacle. 

"These red and green colors together look like watermelon, so I call it watermelon aurora," Ledvina said. 

2b6ed851-

FILE - Still image taken from video showing a "watermelon aurora" light up the night sky over Alaska.

Aurora borealis, or the northern lights, happen in the Northern Hemisphere and are caused when charged particles from the sun create solar wind that eventually crashes into Earth's atmosphere. 

The color of the lights will vary from green or yellow to red, pink and purple, depending on the type of gas molecules in Earth's magnetic field. 

Solar wind can cause geomagnetic storms and aurora lights, but the more intense geomagnetic storms come from solar coronal mass ejections (CMEs) when the sun releases a billion tons of plasma and hits Earth's magnetic field. 

Storyful and FOX Weather contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 