Health officials find West Nile Virus in Grant County, WA mosquitos

Grant County Health Department officials have discovered the presence of West Nile Virus in a group of mosquitos recently tested near the Moses Lake area.

As summer weather approaches in western Washington, mosquito season is on the horizon. The discovery of West Nile Virus has prompted the health officials to remind residents and visitors of the risks.

While no people, nor domesticated animals, have tested positive for the virus, the incoming warmer season will put people in closer contact with the infected mosquitos.

The sample of insects found to be carrying the virus was found in the Moses Lake area of Grant County. More mosquitos were found with West Nile Virus in nearby Yakima County as well as in crows in Benton County.

FILE - Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are pictured at a laboratory of the Center for Parasitological and Vector Studies (CEPAVE) of the national scientific research institute CONICET, in La Plata, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, on March 26, 2024. (Photo Expand

Risks related to West Nile Virus

What they're saying:

"Most people infected with WNV will not get sick, but in some cases it can be serious. About 1 in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system that results in encephalitis or meningitis. There is no specific medication for WNV disease, but hospital care may be necessary for severe cases," read a statement, in part, from the Grant County Health Department on June 30.

How to prevent West Nile Virus

The following are tips listed by GCHD on how to limit the risk of interacting with WNV-carrying insects

"Make sure windows and doors are "bug tight" and repair or replace screens as needed"

"Empty anything that holds standing water such as bottles, cans, old tires, buckets, trash containers, plastic covers, planters, and toys"

"Change water in birdbaths, fountains, kiddie pools, and animal troughs at least twice each week"

"Make sure roof gutters drain properly"

"Clean clogged gutters in spring and fall"

"Fix leaky outdoor faucets and sprinklers"

If possible, stay indoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active

Wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, and a hat when in areas with mosquitoes

The county has more information about animal risks, testing procedures from the GCHD and more prevention tips at their mosquito control effort page.

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