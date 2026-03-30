West Seattle encampment attack leaves 3 injured in violent robbery

The Brief Three people were injured in a violent robbery at a West Seattle encampment Sunday afternoon. Police said multiple suspects ambushed the victims with improvised weapons after spraying a fire extinguisher inside their tent. Two victims remain in critical condition as of Sunday evening, and suspects remain at large.



Three people are recovering after being attacked in a violent robbery at a tent encampment in West Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to an armed robbery near 35th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street just before 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found three victims, ages 28, 39 and 42, with significant head injuries. Police and crews from the Seattle Fire Department treated them at the scene before taking them to Harborview Medical Center.

Authorities believe multiple suspects went to the victims' tent and sprayed a fire extinguisher inside. When the victims exited the tent, they were ambushed – struck on the head with improvised weapons, including a crowbar, a wrench and the fire extinguisher.

Two of the victims were knocked unconscious, and the third suffered a severe laceration to the head. They managed to get away.

While the victims were on the ground, authorities said the suspects went through their pockets and told them to give up everything they had.

Police said the suspects ran away before officers arrived. A K-9 team tracked them to a tent in a nearby encampment. Officers obtained a search warrant, and a SWAT team served it, but no one was found inside.

What we don't know:

Detectives with the department's Robbery Unit processed the scene and later went to Harborview Medical Center to interview the victims. As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, two of the victims remained in critical condition. The third was in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

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