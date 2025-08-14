'A lot of shock and surprise': Gym staff helped employees escape West Seattle jewelry robbers

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a $2 million jewelry heist at Menashe & Sons Jewelers during lunchtime. Thieves smashed an exterior door, prompting employees to flee to a nearby gym for safety. It's unclear if this theft is linked to other recent crimes in the area, including a nearby smoke shop break-in.



Seattle police continue to investigate a $2 million jewelry heist in broad daylight.

Matthew Strommen was working next door during the brazen lunchtime heist at Menashe & Sons Jewelers.

"They came in telling us to call 911," said Strommen, manager of Industrious Gym. "I was about to start a class. We were like gearing up, ready to go, and then people come in yelling."

Police say thieves smashed into an exterior door first, while Strommen says 4-5 employees escaped out the back, running to his gym for help.

"I think there was a lot of shock and surprise. I think they heard the smashing glass and thought the worst and took off out the back," said Strommen. "We locked up our doors and had everyone in there until the police showed up."

"I was working lunch here and heard the sirens," said Gabriel Castro, owner of Pegasus Pizza. "It’s been happening a lot in this area."

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes spoke about the robbery at a previously scheduled West Seattle safety meeting later that night.

"I had an opportunity to talk to the business owners and reassure them we are going to do everything in our power to bring these people to justice," said Barnes.

He says as the son of small business owners, this hits home.

"This is not just property, it represents someone's livelihood," he said.

Another smash and grab was reported just blocks away at the West Seattle Junction Smoke Shop on California Ave on Aug. 8. Police say it’s unknown if the jewelry theft Thursday is connected to any other recent crimes.

Gabriel says on the same day that the smoke shop was hit, burglars also tried to break in his backdoor.

"We reinforced the door with this right here, another lock," said Gabriel. "It’s harder to get in."

Though thieves made off with more than $2 million in luxury goods in Thursday’s theft, those we talked to are glad nobody was hurt.

"We are just trying to survive here," said Castro.

"It was like 11:50 am., I don’t think anyone was expecting something like that to happen in the middle of their workday," said Strommen.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

