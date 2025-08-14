West Seattle jewelry store robbed in broad daylight

The Brief Menashe & Sons Jewelers in West Seattle was robbed by masked men using hammers and bear spray. The suspects stole approximately $1 million in jewelry and fled in a vehicle. Police are searching for the suspects, but no descriptions have been released yet.



A West Seattle jewelry business was brazenly robbed in broad daylight on Thursday, and police are actively searching for the suspects.

What we know:

Menashe & Sons Jewelers, located right in the heart of the West Seattle Junction, was ambushed by a group of masked men armed with hammers and bear spray, police said.

The smash-and-grab robbery happened around noon, and left the store with broken glass and display cases scattered across the floor.

Seattle police say the suspects stole an estimated $1 million worth of jewelry.

The robbers left in a vehicle, and officers are still searching the area. The suspects and their vehicle have not yet been located, nor has a description been released.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes was also at the crime scene, according to the West Seattle Junction Association. Chief Barnes was already scheduled to be in West Seattle for the City Council District 1 Community Safety Forum, happening at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and the West Seattle Junction Association.

