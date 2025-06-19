Wildfire prompts evacuations near Ellensburg, WA

The Brief A wildfire exceeding 20 acres is burning near Colockum Road and Trail Creek Road in Kittitas County. Level 3 (LEAVE NOW) and Level 2 (GET READY) evacuation notices have been issued for affected areas. Emergency services are on scene, and residents are advised to understand evacuation levels and implement home protection measures.



A brush fire burning in the vicinity of Colockum Road and Trail Creek Road has prompted evacuation notices for residents in Kittitas County.

(KVFR)

What we know:

The fire, estimated at more than 20 acres, is burning in heavy brush, grass, and timber northeast of Ellensburg.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 3 (LEAVE NOW) evacuation notices for all residences on Colockum Road north of the 9000 block.

Level 2 (GET READY) notices have been issued for areas south of that point to Trail Creek.

Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue (KVFR) is on scene, working alongside the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to combat the blaze. Air resources are assisting with firefighting efforts.

Understanding wildfire evacuation levels

Wildfire evacuation levels are standardized to help residents understand the severity of the threat and what actions they should take:

Level 1 (GET READY): This means there is a potential threat in your area. Residents should be aware of the danger, stay informed, and begin preparing for the possibility of evacuation. This includes creating a family evacuation plan, gathering essential supplies, and ensuring vehicles are fueled.

Level 2 (GET SET): This indicates a significant risk to your area. Residents should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice. It is recommended to have all necessary items packed and to monitor official information closely. This is the time to make final preparations and consider evacuating if you have special needs or depend on others for transportation.

Level 3 (GO! LEAVE NOW): This is an immediate and serious threat to life and property. Evacuation is mandatory, and residents should leave the area immediately. Do not wait for emergency personnel to come to your door. Take only essential items and follow instructions from emergency responders.

Wildfire season home protection tips

As wildfire season is upon us, homeowners can take several steps to reduce the risk of their homes being impacted:

Create Defensible Space: Clear away flammable vegetation, such as dry grasses, leaves, and pine needles, from around your home for at least 30 feet. This "defensible space" helps reduce the intensity of a fire as it approaches.

Trim Trees and Shrubs: Remove dead branches and ensure trees are not overhanging your roof. Trim shrubs away from the house, especially under windows.

Clean Gutters and Roof: Regularly remove leaves, pine needles, and other debris from your gutters and roof. These can act as tinder for embers.

Maintain Landscaping: Keep lawns mowed and irrigated to prevent dry, flammable conditions.

Store Flammable Materials Safely: Store firewood, propane tanks, and other flammable materials at least 30 feet away from your home or other structures.

Harden Your Home: Consider using fire-resistant materials for your roof and siding. Seal any gaps or openings in your exterior that could allow embers to enter.

Have an Emergency Plan: Develop a family evacuation plan, including designated meeting spots and communication methods. Assemble an emergency kit with essential supplies.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue.

