Elderly woman killed in house fire in Seattle's Central District

The Brief An 87-year-old woman died after a house fire in Seattle’s Central District Thursday evening. Firefighters responded around 6 p.m. and quickly brought the fire under control while searching the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



An elderly woman died in a house fire in Seattle's Central District Thursday afternoon.

Seattle Fire Department crews on scene of a fatal house fire in the Central District neighborhood. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we know:

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the house fire along 20th Avenue and East Cherry Street around 6 p.m.

Crews were quickly able to get the fire under control, however one victim was located and treated at the scene.

Seattle Fire later confirmed the victim, an 87-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Crews attempted life-saving measures before the woman was pronounced dead. Firefighters completed a search of the home around 6:20 p.m.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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