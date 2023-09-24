Woman rescued from Lacey house fire, officials investigating

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Lacey Fire)

Firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire in Lacey early Sunday morning.

First responders were called around 4:30 a.m. to reports of smoke in a 911 caller’s home.

According to Lacey Fire, the woman in the home was briefly trapped on the back deck while the fire grew. Crews arrived and started working on the fire.

The woman was rescued, then taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Photos shared by the fire department show damage to the outside of the house and its roof, a room, and a car parked out front, which was melted by the extreme heat.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.