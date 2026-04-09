Woodinville, WA mobile home fire leave two dead, cause under investigation

The Brief A mobile home fire in Woodinville left two people dead Wednesday evening. Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue crews found the trailer fully engulfed and battled hazards including a propane tank and overhead power lines. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause; the victims' identities have not been released.



Crews are investigating a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Woodinville and killed two people Wednesday evening.

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According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR), firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fifth-wheel trailer fire with a smoke column visible from a mile away.

When crews arrived at the 9000 block of 212th Street Southeast, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. Six more fire trucks were called in to assist. Crews attacked the fire while identifying more hazards, which included a large propane tank nearby and power lines over the trailer.

The fire was intense, making it dangerous for firefighters to enter the trailer, so they initiated a defensive exterior attack.

Once the fire was knocked down and conditions were safe, crews found two victims – one near the front of the trailer and one toward the rear.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal's Office will lead the investigation into what caused the fire. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

"SRFR reminds residents the importance of installing and maintaining working smoke alarms in all homes, including RVs and Trailers. Smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the residence," SRFR wrote on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue.

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