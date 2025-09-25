WSDOT warns fall construction will cause traffic delays in western WA

The Brief WSDOT announced another round of weekend construction projects in western Washington. The projects are happening between Friday, Sept. 26 through Monday, Sept. 29. Keep reading for information on I-5, I-405, I-90 and SR-18.



The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced another round of closures and construction projects in western Washington this weekend.

In classic WSDOT meme-culture fashion, the agency cheerfully marked the end of summer construction season on social media – only to follow with a tongue-in-cheek announcement that fall roadwork will be in full swing this weekend.

"The University of Washington Huskies will be facing off against the Ohio State University Buckeyes on Saturday, Sept. 27, but crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will also be putting on their game faces for region-wide closures beginning Friday, Sept. 26 and continuing through Monday, Sept. 29," announced WSDOT in a press release.

Keep reading for information on construction projects happening this weekend on I-5, I-405, I-90 and SR-18.

WSDOT says that some of the work is weather-dependent, and if rain is in the forecast, crews may cancel closures a day or two in advance. Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

Warm weather is on the way for Seattle this upcoming weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Southbound I-5 closed through Kent, WA

Starting Friday, Sept. 26, at 11:59 p.m., southbound I-5 will be closed from SR-516/Kent Des Moines Road to South 272nd Street. Crews will be replacing 60 concrete panels and performing pavement repair work until Monday, Sept. 29 at 4 a.m.

While I-5 is closed, the southbound SR-509 expressway will also close between 24th Avenue South and I-5.

According to WSDOT, drivers can use SR-99 or Military Road South as a detour. Additionally, southbound SR-167 will remain open for traffic.

Southbound I-405 closed through Renton, WA

WSDOT says southbound I-405 will be closed from Northeast Sunset Boulevard to SR-167 starting Friday, Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m. Crews will be installing drainage crossings, paving and shifting lanes until Monday, Sept 29 at 4 a.m.

The work, which is part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes project, is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if rain is in the forecast.

A signed detour will be in place, directing drivers to Northeast Sunset Boulevard.

Lane reductions on westbound I-90 through Issaquah, WA

Westbound I-90 will be reduced to one lane near Front Street starting Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. The Front Street on-ramp to westbound I-90 will also be closed during this time.

WSDOT says crews will perform bridge repairs, and the closure is expected to last until Sunday, Sept. 28 at 8 a.m.

The work, which is part of the I-90 westbound SR-900 to East Sunset Way Paving and Expansion Joint Replacement project, is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if rain is in the forecast.

Lane reductions on Westbound SR-18 in Auburn, WA

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, only one westbound lane of SR-18 will remain open until 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 28. During this time, the Auburn Way South on-ramp to westbound SR-18 will also be closed.

A signed detour will direct drivers to the Third Street Southwest on-ramp.

From 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29, all westbound lanes of SR-18 will be closed. Traffic will be routed off at Auburn Way South where drivers can re-enter SR-18 via the on-ramp. WSDOT says police will be present, guiding traffic through the intersection.

The closures will allow crews to replace bridge joints as part of the eastbound SR-18 C Street Southwest to Green River paving and joint replacement project. The work is also weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Chelan County sheriff to reveal DNA results in Travis Decker case: How to watch

Kent, WA police arrest man accused of shoplifting, killing clerk who tried to stop him

Bomb squad called to disarm explosive coconut at WA park

4 soldiers killed in WA helicopter crash near JBLM identified

Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list

Ed Sheeran coming to Seattle's Lumen Field in 2026

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.