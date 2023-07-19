WSP activates Silver Alert for missing Darrington man

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Silver Alert for a missing Darrington man who was last seen on Tuesday.

According to the WSP, 78-year-old Henry Brown left his home in Darrington at 5 p.m. on July 18. Authorities say he has dementia and does not have his medication.

Brown was last seen in Rockport wearing bib overalls and a white T-shirt. He drives a beige, mustard-colored 1978 Chevrolet 4x4, with a Washington license plate: C41201X.

He is described as being 6’0", weighing 280 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts to call 911 and refer to case number SO2023-00105904.

The WSP activated this Silver Alert on behalf of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.