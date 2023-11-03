WSP investigates shooting on I-5 near Tacoma

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a shooting that happened on I-5 in the Tacoma area last month.

The WSP says the shooting happened on I-5 near Portland Ave. on Oct. 18.

The victim told troopers she was driving her red Toyota Rav4 in the left lane heading southbound when she heard what sounded like a gunshot hitting her car.

After driving to a safe location, she looked around her car and found a bullet hole in the rear driver’s side door.

Nobody was injured.

The WSP is now asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

Anyone with details about the alleged shooter or the car they were traveling in is asked to contact Detective Kevin Pratt at 253-538-3173.

This is a developing story.