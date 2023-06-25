WSP seeks hit-and-run suspect who struck motorcyclist in Auburn

Washington State Patrol needs witnesses of a suspected hit-and-run crash in Auburn on Saturday.

According to authorities a motorcyclist was hit by a car near eastbound SR-18 and C St around 4:30 p.m. in Auburn. Troopers arrived and found the motorcyclist on the ground with a severe leg injury, which they wrapped in a tourniquet.

Firefighters were called to the scene and took over medical aid, and the victim was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

An early investigation revealed the motorcyclist was taking the exit from SR-18 to C St., when a car came up the ramp driving the wrong way, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The suspect car is described as a beige sedan, but no other information is known.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run, suspect or suspect vehicle is urged to contact WSP Detective Haake at russ.haake@wsp.wa.gov.