WSP: Suspect arrested in February deadly hit-and-run that killed 2, injured 1

A man suspected of a hit-and-run that killed two people in Seattle earlier this year was arrested.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the suspect, 21-year-old Antonio Lopez, was trying to reenter the U.S. from Mexico when authorities identified and arrested him. Lopez is currently in the San Diego County Jail awaiting extradition to King County to face charges.

The crash happened on I-5 near Spokane St. on Feb. 26, 2023.

According to WSP, a car lost traction on the slushy road and rear-ended a car in the HOV lane. One of the drivers got out to inspect the damage, and at the same time, Lopez was speeding down I-5 and slammed into them, according to court documents.

Court docs say Lopez and his girlfriend got out of the Jeep and ran.

Authorities say two people in the initial car crash were killed when the Jeep hit them. The driver outside the vehicle was thrown into the road, suffering a bleeding head injury, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

In March, Lopez was identified as the suspect after police tracked down his girlfriend. She told officers that Lopez did not have a license and that she had not been in contact with him since the crash.

A warrant was issued for Lopez’s arrest in March on two counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run. Authorities did not say if his girlfriend faced any charges for running with him or failing to notify police.

According to court documents, Lopez drove off the shoulder of a road in 2017 and hit and killed a teenager. He also ran from that scene, court documents said. Lopez would have been 15 at the time of that crash.