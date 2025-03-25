The Brief ZZ Top has been announced as a headliner for this year's Northwest Washington Fair. More artists from country to hip hop and Christian rock will be taking the stage. The fair is set for mid-August 2025.



The Northwest Washington Fair has a new headliner announcement for their August lineup.

ZZ Top will join the likes of Chandler Moore, Jake Owen, Ginuwine, and more in Lynden this summer.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Elwood Francis and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform at City National Grove of Anaheim on October 30, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corine Solberg/Getty Images)

The rock legends will take the stage on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

What's next:

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Mar. 28, at 9 a.m. Prices will not include gate admission, which is required, according to fair organizers.

More information on how to get tickets here.

More performers at Northwest Washington Fair 2025

La Original Banda El Limon

Performing on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $30-$110.

Country artist Jake Owen

Performing on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.

VIP tickets are sold out, others range from $50-$75.

Christian artist Chandler Moore

Performing on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $25-$110.

Hip Hop Throwback Night

Performing on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $35-$190.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Northwest Washington Fair.

