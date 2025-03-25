ZZ Top scheduled to headline Northwest Washington Fair
LYNDEN, Wash. - The Northwest Washington Fair has a new headliner announcement for their August lineup.
ZZ Top will join the likes of Chandler Moore, Jake Owen, Ginuwine, and more in Lynden this summer.
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Elwood Francis and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform at City National Grove of Anaheim on October 30, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corine Solberg/Getty Images)
The rock legends will take the stage on Saturday, August 16, 2025.
What's next:
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Mar. 28, at 9 a.m. Prices will not include gate admission, which is required, according to fair organizers.
More information on how to get tickets here.
More performers at Northwest Washington Fair 2025
La Original Banda El Limon
- Performing on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.
- Tickets range from $30-$110.
Country artist Jake Owen
- Performing on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.
- VIP tickets are sold out, others range from $50-$75.
Christian artist Chandler Moore
- Performing on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.
- Tickets range from $25-$110.
Hip Hop Throwback Night
- Performing on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.
- Tickets range from $35-$190.
The Source: Information for this article comes from the Northwest Washington Fair.
