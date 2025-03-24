WA state parks move to expand same-day reservations to all campgrounds

The Brief Starting March 24, Washington State Parks will offer same-day campsite reservations at all parks with reservable campgrounds until 2 p.m. The expansion follows a successful pilot program that generated over 7,000 same-day reservations since 2023. The initiative aims to enhance visitor experience and boost earned revenue, which makes up 64% of the agency's funding.



The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced that it will expand its same-day reservation option to all parks with reservable campgrounds.

Starting Mar. 24, commissioners hope this initiative will provide more camping opportunities across the state.

Millersylvania State Park is a public recreation area that offers camping and boating. The park is located on Deep Lake eight miles south of Olympia, Wash. (Otto R. via Yelp)

Previously, the reservation system was only available at a few parks. Now, all will have the same-day reservation system, allowing campers to secure a campsite until 2 p.m. on their intended day of arrival.

Parks officials say this will help eliminate the uncertainty of first come, first served availability.

This change applies exclusively to campground reservations and excludes roofed accommodations, vacation rentals, yurts, and day-use facilities such as picnic shelters.

Unreserved sites will remain available on a first come, first served basis after 2:30 p.m.

At first, the same-day reservation pilot program was launched in September 2023 at Cape Disappointment, Deception Pass, and Millersylvania state parks. It was then expanded to 24 additional parks in 2024 due to its popularity.

As of now, the program has created over 7,000 same-day reservations. Officials say this has increased site usage and reduced vacancies.

The commission anticipates that this system-wide improvement will enhance the camping experience for spontaneous planners and help fill sites affected by last-minute cancellations.

Washington State Parks is primarily funded through earned revenue, with 64% of its budget coming from fees, purchases, donations, and other sources, while 36% is sourced from state general funds. Camping and roofed accommodations contribute to 40% of the agency’s earned revenue and 23% of its total funding.

The Source: Information for this article comes from Washington State Parks.

