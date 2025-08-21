'Seattle News Weekly': In-N-Out secret menu, sanctuary cities, cops in schools

The Brief The "Seattle News Weekly" podcast's second episode covered a range of topics, including the opening of Washington's first In-N-Out burger restaurant in Ridgefield, highlighting secret menu items and the excitement surrounding the event. The Franklin Pierce School District will start the school year without sheriff’s deputy resource officers (SROs) due to budget constraints, despite safety concerns from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. WA Gov. Bob Ferguson addressed federal immigration efforts, emphasizing the state's commitment to maintaining its values despite pressures from the Trump administration.



Washington state saw a variety of changes this week-- from legal disputes and shifts in school policies to new business openings.

On the second episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor David Rose and Reporter AJ Janavel discussed secret menu items at In-N-Out burger, the attorney general’s demand for Washington to adhere to federal immigration efforts, as well as Pierce County School District's financial decision to drop Sheriff Resource Officers (SROs) and its effects on student safety.

The podcast opened with Rose and Janavel talking about the excitement surrounding the opening of Washington’s first In-N-Out Burger restaurant, located in Ridgefield and Janavel dove into the secret menu items customers can try.

Janavel and FOX 13 Seattle photojournalist Colby Murdock drove three hours to cover the grand opening.

"There were people from not just Washington and Oregon, but from the entire country … think of Grateful Dead level followers for the Double Double and Animal Style fries." — FOX 13 Reporter AJ Janavel

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi's department released a list of states, counties and cities with policies that prevent federal immigration enforcement practices. Washington state and the city of Seattle are on that list, along with Oregon and Portland. Gov. Bob Ferguson says the state will not change its "sanctuary" policies despite a deadline from the U.S. Attorney General.

"Washington state has no intention of changing our values in the face of threats from the Trump administration," Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said in a post on X.

Rose and Janavel predicted in the podcast that the fight would most likely not end here.

"It really is a fight. You have the U.S. attorney general vs. our governor, who is the former state attorney general. So these guys know what they are talking about. They have legal backgrounds. So when you have these two legal experts going against each other, they're taking shots." — FOX 13 Evening Anchor David Rose

The Franklin Pierce School District will begin its school year without the sheriff’s deputy resource officers (SROs) for the first time in about 20 years. Why would they make this decision? District budget costs.

The district budgeted for one SRO this year, but the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office will not allow less than two SROs for safety reasons. Rose and Janavel talked about the community impact of this decision.

"One of the best tools I've seen in our area are school resource officers … they can develop relationships with the kids so a lot of times they can prevent crime before it happens." — FOX 13 Evening Anchor David Rose

Join us every Thursday to stay up-to-date on weekly news around the area.

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle

