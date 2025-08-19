WA Gov. Ferguson rejects AG Bondi's demand to end sanctuary policies

The Brief Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson says the state will not change its "sanctuary" policies despite a deadline from the U.S. Attorney General. The Department of Justice has threatened to pull federal funding from states and cities that do not comply. Leaders in Seattle, Washington, Oregon, and Boston have all voiced opposition to the federal government's demands.



Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson announced Monday that the state has no intention of changing its policies regarding immigration enforcement after the U.S. Department of Justice set a deadline for the state to end its "sanctuary" policies or risk losing federal funding.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi's department released a list of states, counties and cities with policies that prevent federal immigration enforcement practices. Washington state and the city of Seattle are on that list, along with Oregon and Portland.

What they're saying:

In a news conference, Bondi said officials who get in the way of federal immigration efforts could face criminal charges.

"Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design. The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country," Bondi said.

The other side:

Ferguson responded to the threat, saying, "The federal government’s relentless targeting of law-abiding immigrants is wrong." He added, "Protecting hardworking Washingtonians who are abiding by our state laws and keeping families together reflect our values as a state."

Oregon's governor also responded to the U.S. Attorney General, stating the state will not be "bullied into doing the federal government's job of immigration enforcement."

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement, saying, "Once again, the Trump Administration continues to target ‘sanctuary cities’ and perpetuate a narrative about our communities and laws that are furthest from the truth. Immigration enforcement is the exclusive responsibility of the federal government. The City neither interferes with nor carries out those federal duties."

Harrell said the city is reviewing the letter from the Attorney General's office and "strongly disagree[s] with its assertions."

"Our laws and policies protect the safety, privacy and constitutional rights of all Seattle residents while remaining compliant with applicable law," Harrell said. "We remain committed to our local values, including being a welcoming city for all. We will continue to defend our residents and our rights — and we will not hesitate to do so in court."

Dig deeper:

Boston, another city on the Department of Justice's list, also responded. In a press conference, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city is prepared to fight back.

"Stop attacking our cities to hide your administration's failures. Unlike the Trump administration, Boston follows the law and Boston will not back down from who we are and what we stand for," Wu said. "We've watched Donald Trump send the National Guard into L.A. and D.C. to stoke fear and disorder. Boston stands with these cities as they sue over his abuse of power."

What's next:

Ferguson is scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss the matter further on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

You can watch the governor's news conference live at 12:30 p.m. streaming in the player at the top of this page, on the free FOX LOCAL app on your TV or smartphone, fox13seattle.com and FOX 13 Seattle's YouTube channel.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

In-N-Out Burger opens in Ridgefield, WA this week

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

The Source: Information in this story came from government officials in Seattle, Washington state, Oregon, Boston and the U.S. Attorney General's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

Bike thieves caught on Tesla camera in Preston, WA

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

In-N-Out Burger opens in Ridgefield, WA this week

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

Police investigate deadly shooting at apartment in Federal Way, WA

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

Wild rabbits spotted with strange 'horn-like' growths sprouting from their heads

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.