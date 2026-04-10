'Seattle News Weekly': Millionaires tax lawsuit, Seattle mayor's first 100 days

The Brief On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle's Hana Kim and Alejandra Guzman dive into the lawsuit filed recently against WA's 'millionaires tax." The argument on the plaintiff's side argues that income is "property" and under the constitution of the state of Washington, property taxes must be uniform and limited, meaning a progressive tax on high earners is unconstitutional. The conversation shifts to Mayor Katie Wilson's primary campaign promise: easing the homelessness crisis in the city.



The Washington governor signed the controversial "millionaires tax" into law on March 30, which imposes a 9.9% tax on annual earnings exceeding $1 million and will take effect on Jan. 1 2028, with collections beginning in 2029.

The overarching goal of the tax is to fund child care and reduce taxes for low-income families, aimed at the top 0.5% of earners in the state.

On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle's Hana Kim and Alejandra Guzman dive into a high-profile lawsuit filed recently against Washington's 'millionaires tax."

Keep reading to learn what was discussed and how you can listen.

WA's millionaires tax lawsuit

What they're saying:

Hana and Alejandra open the episode with discussion revolving around the lawsuit filed against the millionaires tax, led by former AG Rob McKenna and supported by the Citizens Action Defense Fund.

The hosts highlight the surprising involvement of Phil Talmage, a former State Supreme Court Justice and former Democratic State Senator, signaling bipartisan opposition based on constitutional grounds.

The argument on the plaintiff's side argues that income is "property" and under the constitution of the state of Washington, property taxes must be uniform and limited, meaning a progressive tax on high earners is unconstitutional.

"The state constitution has been clear on this... voters have voted and they made it clear that income is property. And in this state, in order to tax property, it has to be uniform and it has to be limited." — Hana Kim

The lawsuit was filed in Klickitat County, partly because rural farmers, who may be "millionaires on paper" due to land value, fear the tax will impact family operations already struggling with rising costs.

Guzman shares a clip from an interview with Governor Bob Ferguson, where he says he feels confident they would win the case, on the grounds that "[McKenna] goes on the opposite side of many cases we brought, and we've never lost a case when litigating the other side…"

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Mayor Katie Wilson's first 100 days

The conversation shifts to Mayor Katie Wilson's primary campaign promise, easing the homelessness crisis in the city. She set a goal of 1,000 new emergency housing units this year, with 500 intended to be open before FIFA World Cup 2026.

Alejandra dives into why many unhoused individuals refuse shelter. They discuss how critics of Wilson's campaign goal argue that rules and restrictions at existing shelters are the barrier to the refusal of services.

On the other hand, the mayor argues it is a "mismatch of services," meaning there is a lack of spaces in the community that allow pets or accommodate specific sobriety needs.

"There's like all these mismatches between the specific situations that people are in and the kinds of shelter and services we're able to provide. We find that once we solve that mismatch, the vast majority of people are very happy to come inside." — Mayor Katie Wilson

They discuss the Glass Yard Commons project, which is a $3.3 million RV safe lot and tiny home village. They discuss concerns raised by South Park neighbors and business owners regarding whether these sites can handle increased capacity without spiking local crime, vandalism, or drug activity.

The episode concludes by noting that with around 60 days until FIFA World Cup 2026, the Mayor’s ambitious housing targets face a steep climb, and the upcoming State Supreme Court elections will likely decide the fate of the tax lawsuit.

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Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible or YouTube.

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