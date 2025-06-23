Cal Raleigh wins AL Player of the Week award for second time this month

article

The Brief Cal Raleigh was named the AL Player of the Week for the second time this month after batting .417 over the course of the week with five home runs, two doubles and 12 RBI with an OPS of 1.606. Raleigh was Co-Player of the Week with Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this month. Raleigh's 30 home runs across the team’s first 75 games of the season made him the fastest player to reach the 30-homer mark since Barry Bonds and Luis Gonzalez in 2001.



The accolades continue to pile up for Cal Raleigh.

Raleigh was named the AL Player of the Week for the second time this month as the Seattle catcher has legitimately surged into the MVP discussion.

Raleigh hit .417 over the course of the week with five home runs, two doubles and 12 RBI while scoring 10 runs, drawing three walks and swiping two bases. The performance carried a 1.606 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for the week.

Raleigh shared player of the week honors with Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays in early June.

The recent stretch contained some history-making blasts for the Seattle backstop. He hit four home runs during a three-game weekend series with the Chicago Cubs, which included home runs No. 28-31 on the season. His 29th home run moved him by Johnny Bench of the Cincinnati Reds for the most home runs before the All-Star break by a catcher in Major League history.

Raleigh's 30th home run made him the first catcher to reach 30 before July 1, and gave him his third season of 30 home runs, which joins Mike Piazza (nine), Bench (four) and Roy Campanella (four) as the only catchers to accomplish that feat.

Raleigh's 30 home runs across the team’s first 75 games of the season made him the fastest player to reach the 30-homer mark since Barry Bonds and Luis Gonzalez in 2001.

Per OptaStats, Raleigh has at least nine home runs and multiple stolen bases in each of the first three months of the season. No other catcher has done that in three different months in their entire careers.

The Mariners now lead the Majors in weekly award winners this season, with Dylan Moore and Jorge Polanco winning in consecutive weeks in April, and Raleigh earning two awards in June.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners, MLB and FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE MARINERS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Commentary: Raleigh's at-bats are becoming must-see TV in potentially historic summer ahead

Seattle's Cal Raleigh hits milestone during Mariners win over Cubs

Cubs hold off Raleigh, Mariners for a 10-7 win

Raleigh homers twice, breaks Bench's record in Seattle Mariners' 9-4 win over Chicago Cubs

Cubs host the Seattle Mariners to begin 3-game series

Seattle Mariners fall 3-1 to Red Sox behind Trevor Story home run, Garrett Crochet gem

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.