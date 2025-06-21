Cubs hold off Raleigh, Mariners for a 10-7 win

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs held off Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners for a 10-7 victory on Saturday.

Raleigh opened the ninth inning with his major league-leading 30th homer after he also went deep twice on Friday. Luke Raley hit a two-out single for Seattle, but Daniel Palencia closed it out when he retired Donovan Solano on a foul popup.

Michael Busch, Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong also homered for Chicago on a 94-degree day at Wrigley Field with a 20-mph wind blowing toward center field. Brad Keller (3-0) got five outs for the win for the NL Central leaders.

Solano and Raley each had three hits and two RBIs for Seattle, which won 9-4 in the series opener on Friday.

Seattle Mariners' Randy Arozarena (56) gets caught in a rundown between first and second bases and is ultimately tagged out by Chicago Cubs' Vidal Bruján , right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP P Expand

