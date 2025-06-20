Cubs host the Seattle Mariners to begin 3-game series

The Brief The Chicago Cubs host the Seattle Mariners to open a three-game series starting on June 20. Seattle Mariners designated Rowdy Tellez for assignment and reinstated Luke Raley.



The Chicago Cubs will host the Seattle Mariners to open a three-game series starting on Friday.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 12: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners after scoring during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Expand

By the numbers:

Chicago has a 24-13 record in home games and a 45-29 record overall. The Cubs rank fifth in MLB play with 102 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game. Seattle has gone 17-17 in road games and 37-36 overall. The M's have a 17-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday's match is the first meeting this season between the two teams. Keep reading for more stats including pitching probables, and Seattle roster moves.

Cubs vs. Mariners today: Who is pitching today?

The Seattle Mariners are expected to bring George Kirby to the mound against Matthew Boyd for the Cubs. Kirby is 1-3 with 30 strikeouts and a 5.96 ERA. Boyd is 6-3 with 73 strikeouts and a 2.79 ERA.

Top performers for the Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs

J.P. Crawford has a .294 batting average to lead the Mariners, with 10 doubles and six home runs. Cole Young is 11 for 35 with four RBIs over the last 10 games. For Chicago, Kyle Tucker has 15 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs. Dansby Swanson is 11 for 37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 19: Rowdy Tellez #23 of the Seattle Mariners watches the ball as he hits a grand slam in the twelfth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 19, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Cole Burston / Getty Images)

Seattle Mariners designate Rowdy Tellez and reinstate Luke Raley

The Seattle Mariners designated veteran first baseman Rowdy Tellez for assignment before Friday’s game against the Cubs in Chicago and reinstated infielder/outfielder Luke Raley from the injured list.

The 30-year-old Tellez hit .208 with 11 homers and 27 RBIs, playing in 62 of Seattle’s 73 games so far this season. Over eight seasons with four teams, Tellez has a .232 average with 116 homers and 346 RBIs.

Raley, also 30, has been out since April 27 with a right oblique strain.

Before getting hurt, Raley batted .206 with two homers and eight RBIs in 24 games. He’s a career .235 hitter with 46 home runs and 123 RBIs over five seasons with three teams.

Raley hit .368 with a homer and three RBIs in five rehab games at Triple-A Tacoma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Associated Press.

