Spectators dodge 'freak accident' as racing car flies over safety fence at speedway

Spectators and drivers had to dodge and get out of the way at a New Zealand speedway when one of the racing cars went over a safety fence and into the viewing area.

The "freak accident" happened on April 5.

Jason Gutteridge was putting together a broadcast of the event when his cameras captured two cars colliding, sending one flying over the safety barrier, towards spectators.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Gutteridge described the crash to Storyful as "a freak accident" and said he’d "never before seen" anything like it in New Zealand speedway motorsport.'

Speedway New Zealand president Ricky Bolton told the Otago Daily Times that the driver whose car flew over the barrier was "shaken", but that no one was harmed.

The incident is under investigation.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.