Castillo throws gem, Rodríguez drives in go-ahead run as Seattle Mariners beat Rangers 3-2

Luis Castillo dominated after a bumpy first inning, Julio Rodríguez drove in the go-ahead run on an infield grounder in the third, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Friday night.

Castillo (6-7) gave up a pair of first-inning runs on an RBI double by Nathaniel Lowe and a run-scoring single by Wyatt Langford, but settled down nicely by retiring 14 of the next 15 hitters. Castillo didn’t allow another hit after Langford’s until Adolis García doubled with one out in the sixth.

The veteran righty allowed four hits and two earned runs in six innings, with seven strikeouts.

After the Rangers took an early lead, Mitch Garver quickly tied it up with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first.

Seattle took the lead when J.P. Crawford scored on a fielder’s choice. Rodríguez hit a groundball to third with runners on first and third, and Crawford trotted home to give the Mariners the lead, as the Rangers got the force at second base.

Texas starter Andrew Heaney (2-8) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and three walks, with four strikeouts. He was relieved by José Ureña, who threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected in the bottom of the fourth inning. Mariners left fielder Victor Robles was called safe at first on a bunt, and Bochy argued that he ran inside the baseline before plate umpire Victor Carapazza tossed the manager.

Ryne Stanek pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

ROSTER MOVE

Mariners: RHP Cody Bolton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, while RHP Emerson Hancock was sent down after making a spot start on Thursday … RHP Matt Bowman cleared waivers and elected free agency.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Corey Seager (hamstring) was back in the lineup at DH after missing Thursday’s game. … SS Josh Smith was out of the lineup Friday with what Bochy called "general tightness."

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 2.68 ERA) will pitch Saturday for the Rangers, against Mariners RHP George Kirby (5-5, 3.81 ERA).

