Geno Smith ready to return to lineup from injury after two weeks supporting Drew Lock from sidelines

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith believes he was healthy enough to play on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith admitted he was hurt by the decision of head coach Pete Carroll to hold him out of the game and give Drew Lock the start instead. However, that didn't dampen any of his excitement for the outcome of the game as Lock led a 92-yard game-winning drive that snapped Seattle's four-game losing streak.

"I thought Drew played really well throughout the game, and for him to close it out the way he did, for all the guys to make the plays the way they did, I was just so happy," Smith said on Wednesday. "It was one of those nights that you’ll remember for the rest of your life. Just seeing him in that moment and the way that he handled all of that was really cool to see."

Smith went through pregame workouts and felt like he was physically able to play. Head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged Smith's workout surprised them as they hadn't expected him to look as capable as he was prior to the game. However, they ultimately decided to give him one more week to recover from his groin strain.

"He looked really good in the workout," Carroll said Monday night. "That was the one taxing workout that we put him through. We knew we could dress him. If we needed him, we could go to him, in hopes we wouldn't have to, so we could buy him another week of healing. It was really too soon. It was a tough decision. It was as hard as can be on Geno. We got him all the way to the point, then say no. Dress, be there if we need you, we will go with the other player, see if we can make it to the next week."

Added Smith: "I want to go out there and compete. I want to play any chance that I get, but I do understand that he’s got to make the decision for the team, and also for me, to kind of protect me from myself at times. I had to deal with it and move on and go out there and support the guys."

Smith should get that chance to return to the lineup this week. He's been a full participant in practice the last two days and Carroll stated clearly on Monday night that Smith will start if he's healthy enough to do so.

"I feel pretty good. Still getting better," Smith said ahead of practice on Thursday.

Smith was happy for Lock because he knows what it's like to be in his shoes. Smith has been that backup quarterback hoping for the chance to play again that's looking for the chance to deliver in a big moment. Lock was thrust into that role behind Smith last year after losing the competition for the starting job to Smith through the preseason.

"I kind of know what he feels," Smith said. "I know he wants to be out there competing as well. Your opportunities come when they come, and you’ve got to be ready for them. I think he did a great job of being ready."

It's that shared experience that has made the bond between Smith and Lock quite strong over the last two seasons. When Lock lost the starting job to Smith last year, he was extremely complimentary of Smith and the way he'd approached the competition with him throughout camp.

Lock expressed his disappointment in losing the job last year, but immediately committed to supporting Smith as the starter in every way he can.

"You’re disappointed, but now it’s my job to have his back and be the best teammate I can be," Lock said then. "I need to come out every day and find ways to make this team better and make myself better. I have to strive to get better every single day. I know I won’t be taking the reps, but there’s a lot of ways you can get better. I learned a lot about what to do last year in this situation and how to be ready for any chance that I get."

On Monday night, it was Smith's turn to fulfill that role for Lock.

"I’ve been in that role before, so it was kind of natural for me," he said. "I was able to go out there and be the second (set) of eyes for Drew and help him see some things on the field, talk him through some scenarios, and really just give him some confidence. Give him some love, let him know that he’s playing great, and that the opportunity is going to come for him to go out there and make it happen, and that’s what he did."

When Lock delivered the game-winning throw to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 28 seconds left, Smith looked to Lock on the field and mimicked a celebration that Lock had done during his time at the University of Missouri. Lock responded with the same celebration back to Smith with a large smile on his face.

"A rap song that came out about getting in your bag," Lock explained on Thursday. "Getting in your bag can mean one, like you’re playing well, I’m doing good things. … End of my sophomore into my junior year or so the QBs started doing it as kind of a joke because we had never said bag, but we would break it down on a bag. Then one day I was like if I throw a touchdown in practice I’m going to put the bag on and I did it in practice and everyone was like ‘that’s pretty good!' I was like 'oh shoot I guess I need to carry it so I’m just in my bag I guess."

Added Smith: "That was his little deal back in Missouri. I talked to him about that a year ago, I was like, ‘Man, that was a cool celebration. The next time you throw a touchdown, you’ve got to do it, and we’ll all do it.’ It was great for it to happen in that moment, and like I said, I’m super proud, super excited for him and all the guys. That was a special night."

The job likely slides back to Smith on Sunday in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans as the Seahawks look to a pivotal final three games of the regular season that will determine whether they make the postseason or not.

"We’re really encouraged that he’s going to be all right, and we won’t overtax him during the week either," Carroll said of Smith. "Just the workload being mounted should give him the confidence and the trainers and everybody supporting him that he’s ready to go."