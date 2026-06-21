Logan Gilbert strikes out eight, Dominic Canzone's two RBI lead Seattle Mariners 3-1 over Red Sox

article

The Brief Dominic Canzone drove in a pair of runs before leaving with an injury, and Logan Gilbert allowed only one run and struck out eight as the Seattle Mariners beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 on Sunday. Canzone hit a solo home run off Boston starter Payton Tolle in the second inning, and drove in Julio Rodríguez with an RBI groundout in the sixth. Canzone reached for his right hamstring area trying to beat out the ground ball and came out of the game. Gilbert allowed only a solo home run to Nate Eaton in the third inning while cruising through most of the afternoon. Gilbert allowed just three hits with two walks as he pitched into the seventh.



Dominic Canzone drove in a pair of runs before leaving with an injury, and Logan Gilbert allowed only one run and struck out eight as the Seattle Mariners beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 on Sunday.

Canzone hit a solo home run off Boston starter Payton Tolle in the second inning, and drove in Julio Rodríguez with an RBI groundout in the sixth to carry the offense for Seattle. However, Canzone reached for his right hamstring area trying to beat out the ground ball and came out of the game.

Manager Dan Wilson said after the game that Canzone is day-to-day and will be evaluated during the team's day off on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gilbert allowed only a solo home run to Nate Eaton in the third inning while cruising through most of the afternoon. Gilbert allowed just three hits with two walks as he pitched into the seventh.

Gilbert took a tumble trying to cover first base as an errant toss by Josh Naylor was short of its target. Gilbert was looked at by trainers, and remained in the game and struck out Willson Contreras before his afternoon came to a close.

Gilbert has allowed one run or less in five of his last six starts, and six of his last eight.

Canzone's home run scraped over the left field wall to give Seattle a 1-0 lead in the second inning. It was Canzone's 12th home run of the season, but his first against a left-handed pitcher.

Eaton crushed a blast deep to left and into the upper deck off Gilbert with one out in the third inning to get the Red Sox on the board and tie the game at 1-1.

Weston Wilson – in just his second game with Seattle after being called up on Friday – singled with two outs in the fifth and stole second base to put a runner in scoring position. Cole Young delivered an RBI single through the left side of the infield to drive in Wilson to put Seattle ahead 2-1.

Canzone made the defensive play of the game with a diving catch to rob Ceddanne Rafaela of a hit in the sixth, and doubled off Eaton at second base – who had been running on contact – to end the inning. Canzone's RBI in the sixth pushed the lead to 3-1 and the Mariners shut the door from there.

Naylor's error allowed Mickey Gasper to reach to open the seventh for Boston. After Gabe Speier replaced Gilbert on the mound, Caleb Durbin's two-out double put runners on second and third as the Red Sox threatened to tie the game. Instead, Speier struck out pinch-hitter Andruw Monasterio to end the threat.

Eduard Bazardo and Andrés Muñoz combined to close out the victory for Seattle as they moved one game back above .500.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Wilyer Abreu, Connelly Early lead the Red Sox 5-1 past the Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners manage only two hits in 6-2 loss to Red Sox

100K World Cup, Mariners fans to paralyze Seattle's SoDo

Bryan Woo's seven scoreless innings lead Seattle Mariners 3-0 over Orioles

Julio Rodríguez exits game early, Seattle Mariners lose 5-3 to Orioles

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .