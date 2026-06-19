Seattle Mariners manage only two hits in 6-2 loss to Red Sox

article

The Brief Ranger Suarez carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Mariners managed just two hits in a 6-2 loss to the Red Sox on Friday night. Julio Rodríguez's two-run home run in the ninth inning served as the only offense for Seattle. Josh Naylor had the other hit for the Mariners, and Cal Raleigh walked three times. Caleb Durbin had three hits for Boston, including a solo home run off Bryce Miller in the second inning. Luis Castillo allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts in relief.



Ranger Suarez carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Friday night.

Suarez (3-3) struck out five and walked three in 6 2/3 innings. His no-hit bid ended with Josh Naylor's one-out double in the seventh.

The 30-year-old lefty earned his first win since April 27 against Toronto.

Caleb Durbin put the Red Sox ahead with a second-inning solo homer, his fifth of the year. Durbin had his second three-hit game this season, with his first coming against Tampa Bay on June 10.

Ceddanne Rafaela scored on a wild pitch in the seventh, and Marcelo Mayer drove in two more runs with a bases-loaded single.

Carlos Narváez added a sacrifice fly before Seattle finally escaped the inning on a diving catch by Dominic Canzone in right field.

Suarez issued a two-out walk that loaded the bases in the seventh on his final pitch of the night, but Justin Slaten ended the threat by striking out pinch-hitter J.P. Crawford to preserve a 5-0 lead.

Mayer added one more insurance run with a ninth-inning RBI double. The Mariners got on the board thanks to Julio Rodríguez's two-run homer in the ninth.

Seattle starter Bryce Miller (3-1) struck out seven in five innings. He allowed three hits and one run.

Luis Castillo, who has started in all but three of his 258 career appearances, gave up five runs in four innings of relief as the Mariners revived their "piggyback" rotation.

Up next

Red Sox LHP Connelly Early (5-5, 3.81 ERA) starts opposite Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (5-3, 3.28) on Saturday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

100K World Cup, Mariners fans to paralyze Seattle's SoDo

Bryan Woo's seven scoreless innings lead Seattle Mariners 3-0 over Orioles

Julio Rodríguez exits game early, Seattle Mariners lose 5-3 to Orioles

Ballpark Buzz: Seattle Mariners to face Red Sox in 3-game homestand

Cal Raleigh two-run single lifts Seattle Mariners to 3-1 win over Orioles in return from injured list

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .