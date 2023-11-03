Guards Phil Haynes, Anthony Bradford both questionable for Seahawks

article

The Seattle Seahawks are mostly healthy as they travel to face the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. The one question mark for the team comes at right guard where both Phil Haynes and Anthony Bradford are questionable to play with injuries.

Haynes is the starting option, but he's missed the last two games due to an ongoing calf injury. Meanwhile, Bradford, who has taken nearly all the snaps at right guard with Haynes out, is dealing with ankle and knee injuries after last week's win over the Cleveland Browns.

Haynes was limited in practice throughout the week of practice while Bradford did not practice on Thursday and was extremely limited on Friday.

Haynes seems far better situated to play than Bradford at this point, though head coach Pete Carroll wouldn't commit to Haynes playing until game day.

"He worked well today. He was out there going, and D-Lew (Damien Lewis) was out there going too," Carroll said.

"Let me wait until we get a little bit closer. We have to see how this whole week hit him and see what we get from the docs. We don’t know that yet."

If neither player can go, Jake Curhan would be an option for the right guard spot as well. He took over for Bradford when he briefly left the game against Cleveland on Sunday. While most of Curhan's action this season has come at right tackle, he has also played guard previously for Seattle.

Carroll also said that Jason Peters will be elevated from the practice squad again and will play again on Sunday after making his Seattle debut last week against the Browns. While Peters likely will rotate with Stone Forsythe and provide another option for the right tackle spot, Peters has also been cross-training at the guard position as well.

New defensive lineman Leonard Williams will play after getting three days of practice in with the team following his trade to Seattle from the New York Giants on Monday.

"He looked exactly like we had hoped. He was great," Carroll said. "Picked stuff up, no problem with him learning the scheme and the principles and all of that; everything carried over. He’ll get a chance to play.

"It’s a credit to him fitting in and our guys were very receptive. He just rolled right with it. We got after him a little bit in the meetings and kind of tried to close that transition and make it quick and he took right to it. We’re off and running."

Running back Kenny McIntosh and nose tackle Austin Faoliu continue to make progress after returning to practice last week. The pair missed the first seven weeks of the season due to offseason knee injuries that landed them on the injured reserve and physically unable to perform lists, respectively.

"They’re both going. They’re both practicing and going. They look like they’re right in the flow of it. We’ll see how that goes," Carroll said. "Again, that just continues to help us fill the depth and guys being healthy and they’re out there working and taking reps. It’s a good thing."

The pair can spend one more week practicing with the team before needing to be added to the active roster. With roster spots currently tight and the roster healthy, it seems unlikely either will be activated this weekend.

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge will be a bit more involved this week after a second week of work following his return from suspension.

"He did have a good week too, and we’ll expect him to fit in more," Carroll said. "It was a lot to ask him last week, we had very few plays for him in the plan, but we’ve expanded that. You can certainly feel his speed on the field and it’s exciting to have him out there."