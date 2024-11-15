How to watch WSU Cougars vs. New Mexico

The No. 19 Washington State Cougars take on the New Mexico Lobos Saturday night, kicking off a two-game road stretch.

WSU enters the contest with an 8-1 record, their best start since 2018. They beat Utah State last week, winning 49-28. The Lobos are also coming off a 21-16 win over San Diego State.

Will the Cougs keep their four-game win streak alive on the road? Keep reading for information on broadcast times, how to watch the game, and more.

What time is the WSU-New Mexico game?

Kickoff for Cougs vs Lobos is set for Saturday night, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m.

Where is the WSU-New Mexico game?

The game will be played at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

What TV channel is the WSU-New Mexico game on?

The WSU vs. New Mexico game will air on Fox Sports 1. It's also available on Fubo and YouTube TV.

How do I listen to the WSU-New Mexico game on the radio?

Listeners can tune into a live radio broadcast on the Washington Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 85, or through the Varsity Network App.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. Flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

How is WSU playing this season?

Washington State is bowl eligible and ranked 18th by the CFB Selection Committee. While the Cougars are still hopeful about sneaking into the College Football Playoff, they're currently on the outside looking in.

Quarterback John Mateer was recently named a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, which is given to the most outstanding student-athlete for their achievements both on and off the field. Mateer is fifth in the country in total offense (329.1), and sixth in passing touchdowns (22).

WSU's last meeting against New Mexico was in 2004, where they won 21-17. The Cougs last played in Albuquerque in the 2013 New Mexico Bowl, losing 48-45 to Colorado State.

