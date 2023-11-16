Jason Myers back in peak form for Seahawks, named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

article

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers was awarded NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after kicking five field goals, including the game-winning 43-yarder as time expired, in Sunday's 29-26 victory over the Washington Commanders.

It's the second time in his career and first time with Seattle that Myers has earned player of the week honors. He also received the award while with the New York Jets in 2018.

"It was good," Myers said. "I think there's been a few times in my career where I've thought I should have been able to have an opportunity to get it, but it hasn't worked out. Especially with all the kicks that went through this week, it was nice to get that."

Myers made seven kicks in total in the win over Washington with a pair of extra point attempts thrown in as well. It's been a terrific run of form for Myers as he's made 12 straight field goals and 17 of 18 field goals over Seattle's last seven games.

"Jason Myers gets recognized as Player of the Week on special teams," head coach Pete Carroll said. "There were a lot of great kickers that kicked this weekend and a lot of great things that happened. He stood out obviously, they picked him. He had a fantastic game, he’s having a great season for us, and we’re really excited for that kind of recognition."

The season didn't start out rosy for Myers. He missed three field goals in the first two games of the year after missing just three field goals all of last season. Coming off a sizable four-year contract extension in January worth up to $21 million, the prospect of a shaky kicking situation seemed potentially concerning.

Carroll didn't panic. He had faith that Myers would find his groove once again and be the consistent piece he's been throughout his first four seasons with the Seahawks.

Myers has rewarded that faith by missing only once since, a 53-yard kick against the New York Giants that missed just wide left in Week 4.

"It's all the same really," Myers said. "Obviously, you get in grooves and you can feel certain things better than other things. But you know, I really do my best to just go one kick at a time. You know, game-to-game, week-to-week, it doesn't really matter."

Myers truly has been stellar during his time with the Seahawks. In 75 games played over five seasons, Myers has converted 118 out of 136 field goal tries and has made 192 out of 204 extra point kicks. He's converted 14-of-20 kicks from over 50 yards and set the franchise record with a 61-yard kick against the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. That kick was part of a perfect 24-for-24 season on field goal attempts for Myers.

"He's the real deal, and he's a great kicker, and shoot, he showed you again today," Carroll said after the win Sunday. "It doesn't mean everybody hits everything forever. They go up and down and they have a couple misses here and there and then you fight your way back to who you are, and he's a fantastic player."

Myers made the Pro Bowl for Seattle last season, converting 34-of-37 field goal tries and missing just one extra point on 42 attempts. It was his second career Pro Bowl nod after earning a trip during his final season with the Jets in 2018 as well.

"I love watching the film, love digging into how I felt, conditions, situations, my swing, how it looked on film. I do that all the time," Myers said. "You know, it doesn't matter if it was a game like Sunday or another game. It's always the same process. And, you know, I've learned that that's just the best way to kind of put the work in, get back to it and then just run the same process no matter what the situation."