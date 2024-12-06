Ken Walker III, Michael Dickson questionable to play for Seattle Seahawks at Cardinals

article

Running back Ken Walker III and punter Michael Dickson are questionable to play for the Seattle Seahawks against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Walker had ankle and calf injuries that surfaced after last week's win over the New York Jets. Dickson was sidelined in the victory due to back spasms that made him unavailable to punt for most of the second half.

Walker was limited in practice on Wednesday, but has been unable to practice either of the last two days.

"Wish I could tell you, I just don't know right now," head coach Mike Macdonald said of Walker. "We'll talk about plans in place on how we want to operate going into the weekend if we've got to make any moves, or if we want to take it up to the game on Sunday. We're just not sure right now."

Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh would be the options at running back currently on the roster if Walker isn't available. Rookie George Holani - freshly back on the practice squad from the injured reserve list due to an ankle injury - could be elevated from the practice squad for additional depth as well.

Macdonald said the issues for Walker availed themselves as they got into the week.

"To my knowledge, he got out of the game fine. Some of these things pop up later," he said.

Walker's potential availability also indirectly impacts the team's planning for their new-look kick return units. Laviska Shenault Jr. and Dee Williams were both released this week after combining for three fumbles in last week's game against the Jets. Charbonnet and McIntosh have been catching kicks in practice, but the chances of them factoring into the return teams would be far less likely if they're the top two running back options on Sunday.

"I just can't give you an answer right now because there are things that we don't know right now," Macdonald said. "So, we're trying to figure that out. But, we've worked it, guys have practiced it. If guys are back there, they'll have practiced all the things we're going to ask them to do. We've got a good plan, just not sure on who's going to be out there right now based off of who's available and all those things."

Newly claimed return option Jaelon Darden - picked up from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday - did not practice with the team on Friday for personal reasons. If he plays on Sunday, he'll do so without a practice with his new team under his belt.

"We plan on having him out there, ready to go," Macdonald said. "It's moving parts on that front. So who's returning what, in what phase? We have a plan for all kinds of things that could possibly happen, or we think we do at least, and then we'll go from there. But, he's definitely part of it."

Darden has 78 career punt returns for 760 yards, and 27 kickoff returns for 565 yards. He doesn't have a single fumble over that span.

"We've got to take care of the ball, man," Macdonald said. "Just got to take care of the ball. So, not excited about having to (make changes), but I felt like they were necessary."

Shenault signed with the practice squad of the Los Angeles Chargers this week while Williams was claimed off waivers by the New York Giants on Friday.

With Dickson ailing, the team signed punter Ty Zentner to the practice squad to have an option available for Sunday. Veteran tackle Jason Peters was placed on practice squad injured reserve to open a spot for Zentner's addition.

Macdonald said they are optimistic about Dickson being able to punt against the Cardinals, but they needed a contingency plan.

"He's getting better every day. Looks positive right now," Macdonald said. "You just never know, like is he going to lock up again? So, you have a contingency plan, but we're planning on him being ready to go."

Zentner has been with four prior NFL teams: the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and Los Angeles Rams. He's appeared in 10 career games and punted for the Rams against Seattle earlier this season. He has a career net punting average of 41.4 yards.

Macdonald said Uchenna Nwosu won't have a full workload thrust upon him in his return to action on Sunday, but he is expected to play.

"We have a plan for him to bring him back," Macdonald said. "He's not going to be playing every snap. But, if he's out there, we've got a plan for him in terms of bringing him back. But it won't be like a full workload right now."

Holani and Zentner being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday would not be a surprise.

